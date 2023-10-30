Why Matthew Perry and Chandler Bing reached icon status of pop culture

Whether you watched Friends the first time around, or any of the countless reruns over the past two decades, one thing was obvious. Matthew Perry was the perfect Chandler Bing - the loyal friend who would tell it straight, but who would also mask his insecurities, particularly around women, with devastatingly funny wit. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matthew Perry dead at 54. The dry humour and outright sarcasm were delivered with genius comedic timing, along with boyish charm and good looks.

“Somehow since third grade we’d developed a way of talking that went, “Could it BE any hotter?’ or ‘Could the teacher BE any meaner?’ or ‘Could we BE more in detention?’ - a cadence you might recognise if you’re a fan of Friends, or if you’ve noticed how America has been talking for the past decades or so,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to suggest that Chandler Bing transformed the way America spoke.

