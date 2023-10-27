Why Matildas are using Man City blueprint for ‘mind-blowingly good’ Mary Fowler

Before the World Cup, Mary Fowler seemingly couldn’t buy a start for Manchester City. The 20-year-old signed for the English Women’s Super League side in June last year only to spend the next 12 months not quite finding her place in Gareth Taylor’s team.pass. That through ball from the halfway line that split Denmark’s defence and invited Caitlin Foord to score the Matildas’ opening goal en route to the quarter-finals. The headlines said there was something about Mary.

But part of it was also evident in Thursday’s 2-0 Olympic qualifying win over Iran in Perth. When Fowler was introduced after 65 minutes, Tony Gustavsson deployed the forward on the wing, to mimic the positional tweak Taylor had implemented at club level.

“Credit to City for this, they’ve used Mary as a wide forward this season and she’s been outstanding in the league,” Gustavsson said. “We said, ‘Let’s try her in our environment as well’, and Mary’s performance in those minutes on the left side were just mind-blowingly good. I think she was best, just so good.“Actually, I saw the spark in her eyes when she was told to come in on the wide areas today. She had enjoyed it in City as well, and for us it’s perfect. headtopics.com

“She’s also so humble, to say ‘I still have a lot to learn, I want to get better every day’,” he said. “But I also want to hold down the expectations as well, because she shouldn’t be the one who has to carry this team or take responsibility in that sense.“She should be this young player that is the spark and do her thing. And then some of the other experienced players can carry the pressure, and Mary goes out and just does her thing.

One was the “outstanding” Clare Wheeler, who signed a permanent deal with Everton in the off-season and controlled the Matildas’ midfield in a manner that would have the already-excellent incumbent pairing of Katrina Gorry and Kyra Cooney-Cross paying attention.“It’s a huge compliment,” said the 25-year-old, who hails from Coffs Harbour. “Every opportunity is something I want to invest in. For each camp, it’s just to do my best. Whatever’s needed from me on the field, I’ll do the best I can. headtopics.com

