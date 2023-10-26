Why is there a gender gap in the electric vehicle market? And how can it be fixed?

"We've been purchasing a vehicle under 10 grand for years because we don't really care what we drive," the Melbourne-based parent of two says.

Edmunds' study found that 67 per cent of EV buyers in the US were men and just 33 per cent were women. "You're taking away some of the old rhetoric of horsepower and performance, to then see the same brush applied, it's quite problematic," he says.And while the gender pay gap in Australia makes it harder for women to access EVs, which are generally more costly than other cars, not communicating to a female demographic only compounds the market divide.

"It really comes down to marketing, and how effectively are communicating with their audience," Mr Hughes says. "You've got to make a decision as a government. What are you trying to fix? Who are you going to listen to?" headtopics.com

Experts have also identified concerns from women about personal safety, both at charging stations and in case of getting stranded. "If women were in charge of making the car purchases, I think we'd see a different kind of fleet out there."Dr Broadbent expects to see the gender balance shift as EVs become cheaper and more available.In the meantime, Ms Dudley-Nicholson encourages women to feel empowered to buy EVs.

Read more:

abcnews »

New data centres mean surging power needsWhy more data centres soak up so much power and water Read more ⮕

What to read: A meditation on grief and Dawn French’s life of mistakesCameron Woodhead and Fiona Capp review recent fiction and non-friction releases Read more ⮕

Why this NRL image has AFL seeing red as cheeky Vegas play ignites code warNRL: Storm Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen says he is out to make his doubters eat their words with reports he is being shopped around. Read more ⮕

Why paying tax is good and, for better government, we should pay moreWe should remember the purpose of taxation – it’s to pay for a wide range of services that governments provide to us. Read more ⮕

Interest rates: Why now is the time to be buying bondsThey’ve experienced a brutal adjustment as yields have lurched to decade highs. Now they’re offering a compelling option to protect and even grow wealth. Read more ⮕

Why Ange’s big Spurs admission should have alarm bells ringing for Premier League rivalsPremier League: The Ange Postecoglou train continues to roll on, with his Spurs remaining undefeated as they dealt Fulham a 2-0 loss. Read more ⮕