Why is Labor defending Alex Hawke’s ‘bizarre’, ‘steering wheel’ visa decision in the high court?

In 2021, former immigration minister Alex Hawke decided not to reinstate the visa of Joseph McQueen due to his drug convictions.In 2021, former immigration minister Alex Hawke decided not to reinstate the visa of Joseph McQueen due to his drug convictions.n 14 April 2021 the then immigration minister, Alex Hawke, decided not to reinstate the visa of a father of seven and grandfather of three – who had spent 22 years in Australia – due to the man’s drug convictions.

But in a bizarre twist, Joseph Leon McQueen discovered his fate wasn’t so much in Hawke’s hands as in the lap of the Gods. This photo, supplied to the high court, appears to show then immigration minister Alex Hawke’s written decision to allow the deportation of Joseph Leon McQueen.– armed McQueen’s lawyers with another argument: that the decision had been made in haste and Hawke hadn’t taken the time to read his personal submissions in the 30 hours and 20 minutes he had the documents.The decision was upheld by the full federal court.

Letting the precedent stand would “consign the minister to a legal obligation to read every word on every page of every document”. The government’s lawyers argue the department ably summarised all the material. As a fallback, they said McQueen could win the case but special leave should still be granted to help correct a “a wrong turning by the full court on an important question of executive decision-making”. headtopics.com

McQueen’s lawyers countered that in parts the minister’s submissions are “a distraction”, composed of “random, unfounded criticisms” of the full court’s findings that personal representations packed more punch than dry summaries.

Queensland's Premier learns from political damage as Labor and LNP begin unofficial election campaignsQueensland's premier insists she has learnt a lesson from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party launch unofficial election campaigns a year out from polling day, writes Rachel Riga. Read more ⮕

Mohammed Rizwan almost recreates Alex’s Carey’s controversial Ashes stumping of Jonny Bairstow7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Muslim leaders frustrated by UN vote as Labor tensions rise over Burke commentsThe decision to abstain from a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas has fuelled frustrations with Labor in Australia’s Muslim community. Read more ⮕

Why you shouldn’t follow your passionsInstead of following your passion, instead try following your curiosity. It might suit you better. Read more ⮕

Why Gen Z Aussies are differentGen Z Australians are saving hard to splash out on “once-in-a-lifetime” moments as part of a generational move to make up for time lost to the pandemic, according to the latest consumer survey from one of Australia’s biggest banks. Read more ⮕

Why you shouldn’t follow your passionsInstead of following your passion, instead try following your curiosity. It might suit you better. Read more ⮕