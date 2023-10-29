Why is Labor defending Alex Hawke’s ‘bizarre’, ‘steering wheel’ visa decision in the high court?

In 2021, former immigration minister Alex Hawke decided not to reinstate the visa of Joseph McQueen due to his drug convictions.In 2021, former immigration minister Alex Hawke decided not to reinstate the visa of Joseph McQueen due to his drug convictions.n 14 April 2021 the then immigration minister, Alex Hawke, decided not to reinstate the visa of a father of seven and grandfather of three – who had spent 22 years in Australia – due to the man’s drug convictions.
But in a bizarre twist, Joseph Leon McQueen discovered his fate wasn’t so much in Hawke’s hands as in the lap of the Gods. This photo, supplied to the high court, appears to show then immigration minister Alex Hawke’s written decision to allow the deportation of Joseph Leon McQueen.– armed McQueen’s lawyers with another argument: that the decision had been made in haste and Hawke hadn’t taken the time to read his personal submissions in the 30 hours and 20 minutes he had the documents.The decision was upheld by the full federal court.
Letting the precedent stand would “consign the minister to a legal obligation to read every word on every page of every document”. The government’s lawyers argue the department ably summarised all the material. As a fallback, they said McQueen could win the case but special leave should still be granted to help correct a “a wrong turning by the full court on an important question of executive decision-making”. headtopics.com
McQueen’s lawyers countered that in parts the minister’s submissions are “a distraction”, composed of “random, unfounded criticisms” of the full court’s findings that personal representations packed more punch than dry summaries.