Why Hamas - not Israel - is responsible for the deaths of World Central Kitchen aid workers

Israel has owned up to the mistaken airstrike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza late Monday, but the real blame still falls on Hamas, which started this war and wages it so as to maximize innocent deaths. Of course lefties jumped on the tragedy, pretending Israel targets noncombatants, and of course President Biden cynically jumped on the bandwagon, saying: “Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.

” The IDF has kept civilian deaths in Gaza to unprecedented lows in an urban-warfare environment, routinely endangering its own troops to that end

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Hamas: Why Israel will press ahead and invade Rafah in southern GazaThe Israeli leadership sees its war against Hamas as one element of a broader geopolitical rearrangement driven by Russia, China and Iran – and says the West should be worried.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel war: Chuck Schumer appeals to sanity over Israel and HamasThe speech could also give Joe Biden political cover if he feels that he needs to withdraw diplomatic, financial or military support from Netanyahu.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

'Reasonable grounds' to believe Hamas raped women during attack on Israel, UN saysThe UN team visited Israel to gather, analyse and verify information on sexual violence linked to the 7 October attacks.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg calls on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Israel to understand Hamas’ October 7 attackThe former treasurer, who joined a week-long delegation to Israel, said Australian politicians should understand the bloody attacks had local, regional and global ramifications.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Sweden and Canada resume funding UN’s Palestine aid agencyThe countries were among those that suspended payments to UNRWA after accusations by Israel that some of its employees had been involved in the October 7 attacks.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden warns assault on Rafah a ‘red line’Despite the president’s tough talk, experts say no signs are emerging Benjamin Netanyahu will alter the Gaza conflict that is entering a new dangerous phase.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »