Why Gen Z Aussies are different

NAB’s survey of 18-29 year-olds shows the cohort are more likely to “splurge” on big-ticket experiences like special holidays or epic concerts and will cut back hard on daily expenses to secure them.

And NAB personal banking executive Kylie Young said the savings were not going into long-term investments designed to build up wealth over time. Gen Z Australians are saving hard to ‘splurge’ on memorable experiences like big pop concerts with Taylor Swift, according to NAB’s latest consumer sentiment survey. Picture: Josh Woning / AAP

“Whether it’s a Taylor Swift or Robbie Williams concert or a Matildas match, younger Aussies are showing they are prepared to cut back on eating out, food delivery or micro treats to make ‘life moments’ happen.” headtopics.com

More than half of the 18-29 year old cohort surveyed also reported cutting back on food delivery services, saving them $92 per month on average.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Hilarious moment with 7-foot-4 freak; why Simmons has ‘more to give’ — Aussies in NBABasketball: 2023 number one pick Victor Wenbenyama has made his much-anticipated NBA debut, scoring 15-points to go along with 5 rebounds and a block. Read more ⮕

Why it could take 2 million Aussies changing jobs to reach net-zero emissionsThe top peak bodies for the renewables sector have estimated that Australia needs 2 million new jobs to reach "net zero" by 2050. Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

Best at-home portable sauna and ice bath: Vital+ launches ‘game-changing’ products for ‘stressed’ Aussies7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕