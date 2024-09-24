Why Football's Strike Threat Is All Smoke And Mirrors

In the 1960s Jimmy Hill, the then chair of the PFA, led a successful strike to improve the contracts of his fellow footballers.In the 1960s Jimmy Hill, the then chair of the PFA, led a successful strike to improve the contracts of his fellow footballers.If the megastars of the men’s game were to lead a movement for all players, they could truly transform the sporthe distant strains of The Internationale can be heard on the approach to the Etihad Stadium.

Actually, we can probably add a fourth category: a history or culture of collective action, an innate willingness to back up words with deeds. But for the most part, when you read about footballers going “on strike”, it isn’t really a strike at all. Rather, it is an attempt by an individual player to engineer a move to another club, usually to earn more money.

And maybe this works for a lot of people. But let’s dream a little bigger. Often the reflexive refrain to star players complaining about workload is to take a wage cut, as if this were the only available pool of money in football.

Football Strike Players Organization Collective Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Let Ukraine strike back’: Birmingham urges West to help after Russian strike claims at least 50Zelensky has pleaded for more missile systems and jet fighters to shield the country after Russian missile strike on Poltava kills, injures hundreds

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘No other option’: Superstar’s shock claim players are ‘close’ to dramatic football strikeEPL: Former Socceroo Robbie Slater believes Ange Postecoglou can still turn things around at Tottenham, despite a shaky start to the new season.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Why is Labor trying to reform the RBA and why is Peter Dutton opposing the changes?The Coalition has indicated it won’t support the reforms, which it says could let Labor allies take control of interest rates

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Aquatic life under threat as pollution and warmer waters wreak havocResearch makes clear that the problem caused by sewage and climate change is more urgent than previously thought

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hitchhiking cane toads travelling to Southern Australia pose threat to biosecurityA biosecurity analyst says cane toads have travelled long distances on cars trucks to end up in places where new populations would not be welcome.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Saudi Arabia calls for more pressure on Iran as Houthi threat growsDiplomat says ‘pinprick bombings’ by west insufficient to constrain supply of weapons to group in Yemen

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »