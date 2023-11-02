Why Egypt has not fully opened its Gaza border for fleeing Palestinians

Some have criticised Egypt and its authoritarian president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for not opening his borders to the Palestinians since the Israeli bombardment began in response to the murderousSisi said at the Cairo peace summit on 21 October that the world must never condone the use of human suffering to force people into displacement.

It appears also that Egypt does not want to repeat the experience of Lebanon and Jordan, which have been housing Palestinian refugees for decades. Sisi considers the housing of up to 1 million Palestinians in camps in his country a political risk not worth taking.

Even references to a mass exodus makes Sisi jumpy. The Cairo-based Mada Masr news outlet was suspended for six months and referred to the prosecutor-general after running a report on what it said were plans for the displacement of Gaza’s Palestinians in Sinai.of dozens of injured Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport holders, but no one knows how long that situation will last. Moreover, the selection process for who can leave – negotiated between Israel and Egypt in Qatar – is opaque.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, due in the region on Friday, clearly hopes that an orderly flow of foreign nationals leaving Gaza will continue and that it might lead to the release of more hostages, greater flows of aid and even a humanitarian pause, creating a virtuous diplomatic circle.

The normal flow prior to the blockade imposed by Israel was 500 to 800 trucks a day, showing how deep the humanitarian disaster remains.

