here have been times when I (very secretly) wished women had never got the vote. In nearly every election from 1945 to 2015, morevoted Tory than men; men-only votes would often have given us Labour governments. God knows why – older women’s traditional fear of change, social aspiration? But no longer.

Labour now has a larger lead among women than it does among men, according to a new Women’s Budget Group (WBG). But a quarter of women have still not made up their minds, compared with just 11% of men (they are equally likely to vote).

So what’s keeping them? Labour’s headline policies all affect women even more than men: more women have insecure jobs, and are at risk of fire and rehire, and are less able to access employment tribunals, especially when illegally sacked due to pregnancy, as the WBG records., they might have been persuaded how far this likely first woman chancellor, a feminist, would change priorities in their favour. headtopics.com

Women rank “cost of living” as their top concern in polls, while men rank “the economy” high. Is that just stylistic, if they both mean the same? Rosie Campbell, professor of politics at King’s College London, says “economics” is a male word partly because it relates to the value of wealth, shares and pensions, things possessed far more by men than women. By the, men have 42% more wealth than women and there’s a 90% gap in men and women’s private pension assets.

Women are less likely to say they are interested in politics (so many Westminster men revealed as gropers hardly makes that word attractive). But when “politics” is presented as particular policies, women are just as keenly interested, says Campbell – as everyone who has ever canvassed on doorsteps knows. headtopics.com

That’s why it matters that there are too few female economists. When Reeves joined the Bank of England, an intake of 36 had only six women: all six left. Only just over a third of Treasury economists are women, her book reveals, only 19% of economics professors are women and only three women have ever won the Nobel prize for economics.It matters because the economic world looks so different through women’s eyes.

