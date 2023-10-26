Why Ange’s big Spurs admission should have alarm bells ringing for Premier League rivals

Ange makes history! Spurs v Fulham wrap | 03:32Ange Postecoglou says he is more concerned about laying the groundwork for “sustainable” success at Tottenham than the immediate chance to establish a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.and play Crystal Palace on Friday, with their rivals in action later in the weekend.

Postecoglou said his primary focus was on improving the team after he was critical of their second-half display against Fulham. Get all the latest football news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail.“It doesn’t really add any significance because whatever happens Friday night there’s still a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played and nothing of any real significance comes of that,” he said.

“We’re in a good space at the moment but, again, we’ve still got plenty of work to do to make sure what we do now is sustainable. That’s the main thing. “It’s not about making a short-term impact. It’s about building something which hopefully brings sustained opportunities of success for the club.” Tottenham have scored 20 goals in nine league matches but Postecoglou feels attack is the area in which they can improve the most. headtopics.com

“I still think our main growth will come in the attacking side of the game,” he said. “I still think, particularly in the front third, a lot of our movements are still not natural and fluent like we want them to be, which isn’t surprising.“But what is getting us the goals is that we have great quality up there, which is contributing to that.” Postecoglou also heaped praise on opposite number Roy Hodgson ahead of their second meeting.

The Spurs boss faced Hodgson in 2016 when he was in charge of Australia and Hodgson was managing England in a friendly at the Stadium of Light.

