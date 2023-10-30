Why a Belgian soccer referee’s start-up is pitching Down Under

| Belgian soccer fan and former referee Dieter De Naeyer probably never expected to find himself at Junction Oval in Melbourne earlier this month, watching that most mystifying of Anglo-Saxon sports: cricket.
So he arrived a week early. The bonus was to see his first live games of cricket and AFL. But the serious purpose was to pitch for more Aussie clients, and to weigh up whether RefAssist needs to open an office in Melbourne.“Sport is part of the Australian way of life. When people ask me, ‘why Australia?’, I say that it’s a country with just 25 million people that is always one of the top countries on the Olympic table,” he says.
What RefAssist offers them is a bit of software that initially automated the process of assigning umpires or referees to matches or fixtures each week. Later, it expanded to automating the filing of referees’ reports, the evaluation of their performance, and their pay and expenses reimbursement. headtopics.com
In the Belgian soccer structure, from top tier to local leagues, there are 5000 referees, each managing 30 matches a season – that’s 150,000 individual assignments. The team started out small, just focusing on Belgian soccer, picking up the Dutch hockey federation in 2017, and a contract for the men’s and women’s Wold Cup with FIFA the year after. They won the AFL tender in 2020, and the other Aussie contracts flowed from there.
A new version released in June “is completely generic, completely tweakable to any sport”, De Naeyer says. He says a spin-off benefit of RefAssist is that a sporting code can collect good data on the performance of referees or umpires.“Refereeing today is not really data-based. It is there for players, and we can help drive this switch for referees,” he said. headtopics.com