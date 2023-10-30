Why a Belgian soccer referee’s start-up is pitching Down Under

| Belgian soccer fan and former referee Dieter De Naeyer probably never expected to find himself at Junction Oval in Melbourne earlier this month, watching that most mystifying of Anglo-Saxon sports: cricket.

So he arrived a week early. The bonus was to see his first live games of cricket and AFL. But the serious purpose was to pitch for more Aussie clients, and to weigh up whether RefAssist needs to open an office in Melbourne.“Sport is part of the Australian way of life. When people ask me, ‘why Australia?’, I say that it’s a country with just 25 million people that is always one of the top countries on the Olympic table,” he says.

What RefAssist offers them is a bit of software that initially automated the process of assigning umpires or referees to matches or fixtures each week. Later, it expanded to automating the filing of referees’ reports, the evaluation of their performance, and their pay and expenses reimbursement. headtopics.com

In the Belgian soccer structure, from top tier to local leagues, there are 5000 referees, each managing 30 matches a season – that’s 150,000 individual assignments. The team started out small, just focusing on Belgian soccer, picking up the Dutch hockey federation in 2017, and a contract for the men’s and women’s Wold Cup with FIFA the year after. They won the AFL tender in 2020, and the other Aussie contracts flowed from there.

A new version released in June “is completely generic, completely tweakable to any sport”, De Naeyer says. He says a spin-off benefit of RefAssist is that a sporting code can collect good data on the performance of referees or umpires.“Refereeing today is not really data-based. It is there for players, and we can help drive this switch for referees,” he said. headtopics.com

Better call Saul off, but isn’t this opera exactly why trigger warnings were invented?A student production of Handel’s work about the Israelite king has been cancelled in case of parallels with Middle East war Read more ⮕

Taking down a monster: How a dedicated detective brought ‘son of Satan’ to justiceA sadist who brutalised women, Andrew Males was hidden in plain sight. Then a new Victoria Police squad was formed. Read more ⮕

Lindsay Collins an unlikely try-scoring hero as Australia down New Zealand 36-18 in MelbourneOne try a year is normally a good return for Lindsay Collins, but the Roosters forward was in a scoring mood for Australia in their win over New Zealand in Melbourne. Read more ⮕

Taking down a monster: How a dedicated detective brought ‘son of Satan’ to justiceA sadist who brutalised women, Andrew Males was hidden in plain sight. Then a new Victoria Police squad was formed. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak to ‘double down’ on anti-green policies in king’s speechPM will announce a new system for awarding oil and gas exploration licences, and new pro-car legislation, sources say Read more ⮕

Leo reveals iconic Disney role he turned downLeonardo DiCaprio had the chance to play the lead role of Max Dennison in 1993 cult classic fantasy comedy movie Hocus Pocus, but ultimately turned it down. Read more ⮕