Why a $20 billion price tag for Origin Energy just isn’t enough

Brookfield has outlined plans to spend another $20 billion to $30 billion on renewable energy projects. The Brookfield offer, which has already been given the seal of approval by Origin’s board, needs 75 per cent of shareholders to vote in its favour.

The showdown will come to a head later this month when Origin’s shareholders come together to have their say. And, there will be a few that won’t be happy with AustralianSuper’s hardheaded approach. Some in the market have suggested the industry super behemoth was thinking a $12 a share offer would be closer to the mark.

They have come to an arrangement that if the current offer is voted down, Brookfield can come back with a different type of offer – an off market bid that requires only 50 per cent of shareholders to accept.

Brookfield has access to the enormous licks of capital that are required to decarbonise energy companies. And in Origin’s case it was quoting numbers between $20 billion and $30 billion. And given the industry fund has around $300 billion under management, it needs big companies and big projects in which to invest. Therefore, its criteria for accepting the offer would differ from many mum and dad shareholders who have invested in Origin, or even some active funds managers who are more focused on short-term performance.

