or anyone who thought David Fincher’s last film, Mank, was the beginning of a new highbrow phase for the director, his latest offering will be something of a jolt. Whereas Mank – on the writing of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane – was a sumptuous, substantial, awards-friendly hymn to old Hollywood (it was nominated for 10 Oscars and won two), his new film, The Killer, is a pulpy, violent, almost wilfully two-dimensional hitman thriller adapted from a comic book.

Might we be seeing a little bit of Fincher himself here? His way of making films is notoriously laborious. He is renowned for his technical finesse, his all-encompassing attention to detail and his reputation for filming many, many takes – up to 100. “There are certain parallels,” he says. “It’s very technical. It’s about getting the shot … I think it’s always interesting to watch somebody use their tools with great precision.

Fincher knows that the premise of professional assassins shooting people with sniper rifles and making a clean getaway is fantasy. The Killer was adapted from a French graphic novel series by Alexis “Matz” Nolent: “We were positing a reality that’s not Main Street, but the alleyway behind Main Street.” But he was drawn to the idea of “hiding in plain sight using all of the tools that allow us to be dissociated and disenfranchised”. headtopics.com

They weren’t interested in my Spider-Man pitch. They said: ‘Why would you want to eviscerate the origin story?’ ’Cos it’s dumb? But there are some recurring themes in his work, such as troubled, outsider white males. They are often violent (as in The Killer and Fight Club), or at least wilfully anti-establishment (Mank, The Social Network), and sometimes serial killers (Seven, Zodiac and

‘It’s impossible for me to imagine that people don’t understand that Tyler Durden is a negative influence’ … Brad Pitt in Fight Club.Fight Club became a key text for a contingent of dissatisfied white men that we might call the “manosphere”: “incels”;(which the Southern Poverty Law Centre once described as an “‘alt-right’ fight club”); avowed misogynists and male supremacists in the headtopics.com

