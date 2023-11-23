WHO Asks China for Information on Respiratory Illnesses in Children

Chinese officials say they did not detect any “unusual or novel diseases” in the country, the World Health Organisation said. The WHO had asked China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children. According to internal accounts in China, the outbreaks have swamped some hospitals in northern China.

It is rare for the UN health agency to publicly ask for more detailed information from countries, as such requests are typically made internally.Chinese officials say they did not detect any “unusual or novel diseases” in the country, the World Health Organisation said, following anby the UN health agency for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children. WHO cited unspecified media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service as reporting clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China and formally requested more details from China earlier this wee





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

World ill-prepared to stop climate crisis reversing progress on health, says studyUN meteorological body finds health experts have access to heat warning services in only half of affected countries

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

China’s sneaky move as world is distractedAfter a decade of slow but steady escalation, it’s crunch time in the South China Sea.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Foxconn: China puts world’s biggest Apple supplier in its crosshairsFoxconn founder Terry Gou is testing his long relationship with Beijing as geopolitics reshape supply chains.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia-China relations: Why Beijing and Xi Jinping running the world is scaryWant to know what life under Chinese Communist rule would be like? Take a look at the differences between Halloween in Sydney and Shanghai.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

What happens to investors if tensions over Gaza, Ukraine and China interlock as World War III?Previous wars suggest financial markets are underpricing the risk of a global conflict.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »