WHO Asks China for Information on Respiratory Illnesses in Children

Chinese officials say they did not detect any “unusual or novel diseases” in the country, the World Health Organisation said. The WHO had asked China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children. According to internal accounts in China, the outbreaks have swamped some hospitals in northern China.
It is rare for the UN health agency to publicly ask for more detailed information from countries, as such requests are typically made internally. WHO cited unspecified media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service as reporting clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China and formally requested more details from China earlier this week.
