White supremacist facing charges after allegedly performing Nazi salute

Police launched an investigation into the actions of Jacob Hersant, who allegedly performed the Nazi salute in front of media outside Melbourne County Court last Friday.Con Chronis Hersant said, “Heil Hitler” and allegedly raised his arm in an action comparable to the salute after he avoided additional prison time for assaulting bushwalkers in regional Victoria.Hersant was expected to be charged for a breach of the Summary Offences Act 1966, which came into force less than a week before he was alleged to have saluted the media.

“Police are taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breach on the prohibition on performing Nazi salutes or displaying Nazi symbols in public,” a Victoria Police statement said. The 24-year-old was outside court alongside Thomas Sewell, the self-proclaimed leader of the National Socialist Network and his co-offender in the bushwalkers case, who also said “Heil Hitler” as they left the court.“Nearly did it,” he said. “It’s illegal now, isn’t it?” he said, laughing and lowering his arm.The Summary Offences (Nazi Salute Prohibition) Bill received royal assent last Friday, which means it has been illegal to undertake a Nazi salute in Victoria for just a week.

This is the first report of an alleged Nazi salute to police since the new legislation came into effect on October 21. The decision to strengthen the anti-vilification laws was made after a far-right protest at Parliament House in March was attended by members of the National Socialist Network, whoSewell and Hersant were sentenced in the County Court on Friday after pleading guilty to violent disorder against three bushwalkers who filmed the pair’s group as they gathered at the Cathedral Range State Park at Taggerty in May 2021.

