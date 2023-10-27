White House says Russia is executing its own soldiers for not following orders

who have failed to follow orders and threatening entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire, the White House said.

"It's reprehensible to think about that you would execute your own soldiers because they didn't want to follow orders and now threatening to execute entire units, it's barbaric," Kirby told reporters.READ MORE:"But I think it's a symptom of how poorly Russia's military leaders know they're doing and how bad they have handled this from a military perspective.

In the past, the administration has said it has acted to disclose the intelligence to highlight plans for Russian misinformation and other activity so allies remain clear-eyed about Moscow's intent and Russia thinks twice before carrying out an operation. headtopics.com

Putin "basically said that if Western weapons to Ukraine stop, Ukraine would have a week to live. So to ensure that we can continue to do that it's critical that Congress step up and pass the supplemental requests that the president put forward last week."

The Wagner Group military contractor was reported to have had a practice of executing those who fled.

