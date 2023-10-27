Which superstars could be on the move before the NFL’s trade deadline?

The biggest name on this list, Henry has been linked with a move to the Ravens for the past week, but there are a several teams who should at least inquire about the running back. The two-time rushing champion is having a decent season, recording 4.3yds a carry, but with this being the last year of his contract, the Titans unlikely to make the postseason and a rebuild on the cards, Tennessee should try and find a suitor for King Henry in order to pick up some much needed draft picks.
The 0-6 Panthers are near certain to make a move at the deadline considering their poor record. Their best player is outside linebacker Brian Burns, who Carolina weren’t able to get a deal done with in the off-season. The two-time Pro Bowler is every chance of signing with a contender when his contract is up after this season, so it would be wise for the Panthers to try and get something for him before the deadline.
It boggles the mind he doesn’t have a greater role in this Raiders offense because just two seasons ago, Renfrow had 103 receptions which earned him a 2 year, $32M extension However, in 15 games since, Renfrow has only caught 44 balls for a shade over 400 yards. That vast decline in performance has coincided with Josh McDaniels arriving as head coach of the Raiders and a new offensive system. headtopics.com