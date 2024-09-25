Where Was Chris Kiernan? Mystery Surrounds 1899 VFL Grand Final

Fitzroy Football Club players pose for a photo in 1899. That year’s VFL grand final at Junction Oval was the last time the Lions and Swans met in a decider. Fitzroy Football Club players pose for a photo in 1899. That year’s VFL grand final at Junction Oval was the last time the Lions and Swans met in a decider.

“It’s very difficult to find any specific newspaper references to what actually happened,” Hutchinson says. “I think that’s been the main reason why we’ve never quite got to the bottom of what happened.”Photograph: Unknown Author, Public Domain/Trove/National Library of Australia “There was no announcement saying, ‘oh, this year the grand final, the final match will be played on September the 16th’,” he says. “So the actual date of the match wasn’t widely known until probably a few days before the match itself.” His best guess for the Kiernan mystery is a simple mix-up. “He asks one of his teammates ‘when’s this match we’re playing against South Melbourne?’, they say ‘next Saturday’, and he thought, ‘oh, that means Saturday week. OK, I’ll turn up then’.

Fitzroy Football Club South Melbourne VFL Grand Final Chris Kiernan Mystery

Lions and Swans last met in a decider 125 years ago as Fitzroy and South Melbourne when the match took a strange turn even before it began

