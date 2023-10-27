Where to trade your rubbish for cash under new Victorian scheme

The Victorian premier is promising the cash for containers scheme will launch next week as planned, despite concerns the rollout has been rushed.

The state government has confirmed the long-awaited scheme will be operational from November 1, after concern relevant legislation to fund the program would not be passed before that deadline. Under the scheme, Victorians will be able to redeem their cans and bottles for 10 cents at one of the 200 collection points around the state.Victoria's new container deposit scheme will go live on November 1. (Nine)

People will be able to receive refunds in the form of vouchers, cash or straight into their bank accounts, depending on the location.﻿"It means money in our pocket, an increase in recycling rates, and also importantly too a reduction in litter," Premier Jacinta Allan said.Residents will be able to receive refunds in the form of vouchers, cash or straight into their bank accounts, depending on the location. headtopics.com

Bentleigh East 10-year-old Ashton Hanson has been collecting containers since May and has already collected 4700 cans.﻿"Most of the ones we've got is walking around the local area every week.But the rollout of the scheme has also faced criticism from the opposition who claim the Victorian government has left everything to the last minute.The locations of refund points can be found at

