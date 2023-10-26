Where’s your spirit of cricket now? ‘Dopey’ moment sparks Poms’ fresh run-out farce

England lose 4-32 in early collapse! | 00:48England’s World Cup campaign took another humiliating dive on Thursday with Sri Lanka inflicting aAnd if that wasn’t bad enough for the defending champions, then there was a moment of extra embarrassment that invoked memories of Jonny Bairstow’s infamous stumping at Lord’s during this year’s Ashes.

Summing up England’s woes was Adil Rashid, who was run out at the nonstriker’s end in the first innings after aimlessly walking out of his crease.Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis gathered the ball down leg side and promptly removed his glove, and threw down the wicket at the bowler’s end.But while Alex Carey faced plenty of scrutiny for stumping Bairstow in similar circumstances, the heat was on Rashid for switching off.

“That is dopey from Adil Rashid, it’s absolutely brilliant from Sri Lanka’s captain,” Ian Ward said in commentary.The Sun’s Justin Allen tweeted: “And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse it does. headtopics.com

“Sorry but Rashid is a complete and utter dozy fool. Does he not realise when you are eight down there is no margin for falling asleep on the job?”

