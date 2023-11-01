When my son moved 18,000km away, it left a hole in my heart. But he’s always been a traveller

I miss the dreamy lost time of chaperoning young children – though they didn’t seem so memorable at the time | Nova WeetmanI make out a heap of black rubbish bags. I hear the wind in Alex’s EarPods and a siren howling in the background.Alex is wearing a black puffer jacket that has seen him through six US east coast winters. He’s hovering near the garbage bags, asking if I can see them moving.

Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morning. I’d squirmed at my desk thinking about the millions of rats that share his home. They’d been popping up in toilets and confronting commuters on subway platforms.

He loved it when his grandfather played Frank Sinatra on the car stereo. New York, New York was his favourite song. The cute photos he’s shown me of the black and white cat that lives at his local bodega make sense now. He’d told me toSure enough, there’s a lot to make me smile. A cat cuddled by customers. A cat perched on products. A cat crammed in an Oreo box. But the cat is the bodega’s way of warding off rats.

I watched from afar in horror at those early months of the pandemic. In New York case numbers surged, gatherings were banned, emergency departments were overwhelmed and trucks stored bodies outside hospitals.Now, as we’re chatting on FaceTime, I turn my phone so that he can see the gentle river we used to visit together. Suddenly the connection drops out and Alex is gone.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: New harbour pool at the heart of bold plan to reinvent Cockatoo IslandThe long-awaited masterplan is aimed at attracting hundreds of thousands more visitors each year to the Sydney Harbour landmark.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Cold heart’: Grant unloads over No voteJournalist and academic Stan Grant has slammed Australia as “a cold-hearted no of a country so comfortable it need not care” over the referendum result as he criticised the small-target strategy of Yes campaigners.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: New drug for treating heart failure included in drug benefit planA new drug for treating heart failure has been included in the drug benefit plan.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Exhibition tells stories of Irish immigration to Great Britain since 1970sOral history project explores lives of those who moved to find fortune or just to escape ‘over the water’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: New Sydney Harbour pool, marine ecology reefs part of draft master plan for Cockatoo Island redevelopmentA redevelopment of the former Sydney convict jail and Indigenous meeting place in the heart of Sydney's harbour will seek to 'unearth the island's many layers of stories'.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: 'We are one': Springboks given heroes' homecoming after Rugby World Cup winOne fan said: 'The vibe here is absolutely amazing, my heart was pumping like at the final as well'

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕