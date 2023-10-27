When her son was eventually diagnosed with autism, Jessica Otter wished she had ignored advice to 'wait and see'

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onA paediatrician told Jessica Otter not to worry when her son stopped talkingJessica's advice to other parents is to gain a second opinion
Worried about his development, Ms Otter took her concerns to a paediatrician who told her not to worry, and to "wait and see"."At two years old, Jacob still would not say any words and when we took him back to the paediatrician, our concerns were dismissed again," she said.As first-time parents, Ms Otter and her partner discussed their concerns with family, friends, and doctors – but were told they were worrying too much.
"We had one doctor tell us: "Are you doing things that will make him speak to you? Maybe you should withhold items until he asks for them'.""My initial reaction was to agree with the health professional. He said it in such a way that meant he knew more than I did," she said.
Ms Menon said parents and carers of those who are minimally-verbal have higher exposure to stress and are therefore at higher risk of carer burnout."Parents may feel out of their depth, exhausted, and frustrated when on this journey, with the constant-ness of it all and comparison to non-disabled individuals being the primary thief of joy.
"He is now six years old, and we are now able to figure out ways to communicate, and this has allowed Jacob to feel less frustrated and happier," she said."If we knew what we know now, we wouldn't have waited so long and agreed to wait and see how he progressed," she said."That waiting period was very hard on us as parents, thinking we did something to cause Jacob's lack of speech.