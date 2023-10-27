When ghosting is the safest way to reject someone (and alternatives to use where possible)

Sally has been dating for the past several years, but letting down the ones she doesn't feel a spark with never gets easier.

It's usually motivated by sparing hurt feelings, or in other cases, "some are just not worthy of the time", Sally explains. Sexologist and relationship therapist Kassandra Mourikis says it's an attractive option when we're wanting to avoid difficult conversations.Knowing when that's the case, and having some kinder alternatives up your sleeve for when it's appropriate, may help in your future dating ventures.Many of us don't have the language or communication tools to express when we're not interested in someone, Ms Mourikis says.

"Online dating culture has been designed for efficiency … it's kind of like online shopping," Dr Lee says. And that's especially true for marginalised communities, who are more likely to experience ghosting, Dr Lee says. headtopics.com

A person might be at risk of "threats of violence or abuse" when turning someone down, explains Ms Mourikis."Knowing they could retaliate with violence means that ghosting is you're only option." "What creates these alternatives to not ghost, is our capacity to receive, or sit with, a no and rejection.

She says too often we rush to say what we think we should, like "yes" to a second date, rather than taking time to collect our thoughts. Ms Mourikis says taking that time can make it easier to gently let the person know your true feelings. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕

Experience: I am a full-time paranormal investigatorI like to think I’m like Velma from Scooby Doo, the brains of Mystery Incorporated: I’d love to find a ghost I couldn’t explain away Read more ⮕

Engineered stone alternatives will double benchtop cost, industry saysWith a ban on engineered stone increasingly likely, a cloud also sits over alternatives as they contain silica too, the country’s largest manufacturer warns. Read more ⮕