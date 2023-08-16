When Do Black Friday Sales Start in Australia?

Looking to take part in Black Friday sales? Here's when they start and how to avoid getting swept up in the frenzy. It may have originated in the United States, but the concept of Black Friday sales has spread across the globe. Black Friday fever can take over, turning rational people into bargain-obsessed shoppers, fighting it out in-store and online to snag the best deals.

So, here's when Black Friday starts in Australia, how the fear of missing out (FOMO) shapes our purchasing behaviours, and how to avoid overspending. Keep in mind the timing of the sales can vary by retailer every year, with some brands offering discounts in the days or even weeks leading up to Black Friday. Across the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend this year, up 3 per cent from last year. A Finder survey of more than 1,000 people found almost one in three Aussies — equivalent to 6 million people — are planning to take part in the Black Friday sales. The survey also revealed Black Friday has actually overtaken Boxing Day (26 per cent) in terms of popularity





🏆 11. abcnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Black Friday deals: Chezzi Denyer’s favourite brand Boost Lab launches massive Black Friday sale7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

Business Council of Australia: New CEO Bran Black has the hardest job in AustraliaThe new boss of the lobby group for big business is described as “Mr Nice Guy”, but that will do nothing to push back against the government’s enthusiasm for drowning business in new regulations.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

Private labels fly off shelves at Officeworks ahead of Black Friday salesShoppers are snubbing branded stationery for Officeworks-owned labels that are better value, says chief executive Sarah Hunter.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

Private labels fly off shelves at Officeworks ahead of Black Friday salesShoppers are snubbing branded stationery for Officeworks-owned labels that are better value, says chief executive Sarah Hunter.

Source: smh - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

Amazon announces huge new sale event ahead of Black FridayPrime Big Deal Days is set to save Aussies hundreds on their gift-giving bill.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

80% off: STAX Black Friday sale kicks offEvery year we predict the Black Friday sales will kick off earlier than the November 24 start date, and this year we were right.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »