Wheel of Fortune ‘brain fart’ goes viral

The ex-New York Giants running back made an all-time error on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” when he guessed wrong on the last letter of a puzzle involving famed director Quintin Tarantino.Instead, Jennings, almost smugly with an accompanying eyebrow raise, said “P.”The crowd groaned in a “What in the world?” kind of reaction, while host Pat Sajak said: “No, no, I’m sorry.”“Well, what happened was I was wrong,” Jennings said.

Jennings played alongside fellow ex-NFLers Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen in the game, and he knew right away he was in trouble when he had to guess the final letter.Jennings then spun the wheel, landed on $600, and he provided an all-time whiff.“I have, I love his movies,” Jennings said to Kimmel. “I’m not oblivious to him. Not having the first letter, I was just like, brain fart. As soon as the first letter popped up I knew …”Kimmel then gave Jennings a chance at redemption.

