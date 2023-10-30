WHC ASX: Whitehaven’s hedge fund bete noir sells down $260m shares

Bell Rock Capital Management has almost halved its investment in Whitehaven Coal just days after successfully pushing for a protest vote against the company in response to its plan to buy two major mines.
Paul Flynn and Mark Vaile, Whitehavem’s chief executive and chairman, had accused Bell Rock of controlling twice the number of shares it had told investors that it held.Whitehaven told the Takeovers Panel that Bell Rock had privately boasted of controlling close to 11 per cent of the miner – once derivatives and ordinary shares were tallied – but had told investors it owned only half of that.
The hedge fund said it had reduced its holdings to 5 million ordinary shares on Monday, taking its overall stake Whitehaven to 5.31 per cent. The hedge fund described the derivatives as "cash settled total return swaps".Bell Rock said it had acquired the derivatives at an average price of $7.72 per share; Whitehaven shares closed at $7.70 on Friday.
Bell Rock’s exposure to the swaps may help to explain the motivations behind its campaign to convince Whitehaven to abandon the purchase of Daunia and Blackwater in Queensland from BHP and Japan’s Mitsubishi.
Relations between Bell Rock and Whitehaven became strained over the past month as the hedge fund launched a national advertising campaign designed to pressure the miner into abandoning the BHP purchase.