What we learned from The Beatles' new Now and Then documentary

While hardcore Beatles might not get the astounding new revelations they want, the film will clarify plenty about both the intent and the practicalities behind the song.Lennon stepped away from the music industry between the release of his 1975 covers album Rock 'n' Roll and his 1980 collaboration with Yoko Ono Double Fantasy. During this time, Lennon's sole focus was caring for he and Yoko Ono's new son, Sean Ono Lennon.
While the existence of these songs has been common knowledge for almost 30 years, the extent of his musical activity in those so-called fallow years will come as a surprise to many.A John Lennon demo tape titled For Paul emerged in 1994, and the remaining Beatles worked with producer Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) to bring the songs Free As A Bird and Real Love to life.
After Peter Jackson was able to isolate Lennon's vocals, McCartney started the song's new life by laying down a bassline. Given the creative relationship the two men shared during The Beatles' time together, this seems a significant if unsurprising sequence of events.
"I thought, 'What I'd like to do is do a slide guitar solo in George's style'. It was really a tribute to George." "We had to put the music out on the stands for the musicians, but we couldn't tell them it was a new Beatles song," McCartney says. "It was all a bit hush hush. We pretended it was just something of mine."
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕