What time does Fury v Ngannou actually start?

Boxing fans around the world will tune in on Sunday to see who really is the baddest man on the planet when Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou.

The fight marks the former UFC heavyweight champion’s boxing debut having left the premier MMA promotion in January this year.Although he may lack experience inside the ring, Ngannou possesses devastating knockout power and Fury must be wary of it.

However, Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion for a reason and goes into the bout as the raging favourite.The card starts at 4am AEDT and boasts a stacked lineup of heavyweight fights, including New Zealand star Joseph Parker. headtopics.com

For those holding out for the main event between Fury and Ngannou, they’re expected to be in action around 8:30am AEDT.Fight fans in Australia can catch all the action from Fury v Ngannou LIVE via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

