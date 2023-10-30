What they said at the Rugby World Cup

Off the pitch too there were some memorable quotes from coaches and players both in victory and defeat. "It is something from the outside you don't necessarily understand. His entire journey epitomises the South African dream, striving through the difficult things, what other people would call impossible."

-- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who was born into extreme poverty, on the motivation for him and his teammates. "Ireland and France Rugby can still make it to the Rugby World Cup Finals. They just have to buy the tickets."

-- All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith on being able to retire on the back of a World Cup final. But unlike his fellow legends Dan Carter and Richie McCaw in 2015, he was unable to crown it with victory."I used to play rugby, I don't like losing, never, but it's not a sad moment, but a moment where I'm actually proud of my team." headtopics.com

-- England head coach Steve Borthwick on moving on from the last gasp 16-15 loss to the Springboks in the semi-finals -- they went on to beat the Pumas in the third place play-off.-- Irish prop Tadhg Furlong with one of his trademark poker-faced quips in comparing the 37 degrees (99 degrees Fahrenheit) they played in in Bordeaux to the 32 degrees in Nantes a week later.

"It is the competition of a lifetime, a World Cup in France, we will not get to play again and it is a pity to finish like that." -- Devastated France captain Antoine Dupont, who preferred to blame New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe than French failings in the quarter-final. headtopics.com

