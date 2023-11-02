What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system

Not only can they provide concealment and freedom of movement, but they also present a range of challenges for the attacking force – they can be hardened against any attacks from the surface. Storming underground networks can also be prohibitively difficult for an attacker, given the limited space available.

Established network Hamas’s tunnel network presents a unique problem for the IDF. There have been tunnel networks in Gaza for years. Initially used for smuggling, they were quickly turned towards offensive uses, playing a role in kidnapping and weapons storage.

Unsurprisingly, key Hamas allies, including Iran are boasting about the Gaza Metro. The network provides the group with a haven and a means to move around the region unobserved. Yet, if not addressed, Hamas may continue to operate irrespective of what happens on the surface. Indeed, as many of the tunnels lead across the border, there is a risk of further incursions, rocket strikes and attacks on IDF forces. And, given the heavily urbanised nature of Gaza, much of the network is beneath civilian infrastructure, which further complicates Israeli operations.

Bitter experience While Hamas is counting on its tunnels to cause problems, Israel already has a range of solutions. It has already gained valuable experience in underground operations, having learned hard lessons from the past. A range of innovative purpose-built technologies and strategies can be used to provide the IDF with a technological edge.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Shortages of Food and Supplies in Gaza as Israel-Gaza War IntensifiesCheese, canned meat, jam, tea, and sugar are all in short supply as aid supplies and food in Gaza dries up. Shop manager Saleh Awad says grocery stores cannot provide enough goods to customers as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Israel strikes Jabalia refugee camp in northern GazaIsrael says it has killed a senior Hamas commander in an airstrike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. A military spokesperson said a number of other militants were killed in the same underground command post.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for GazaConversations are being held about the future of Gaza if Hamas is ousted, and the need to come up with a plan has gained urgency now a ground invasion has begun.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕