What’s the outlook for property prices in 2024?

Economists had earlier predicted price falls of about 15 to 20 per cent, but last year’s downturn provedCBA is predicting 5 per cent growth across Australia in 2024, with Sydney’s house prices to rise by 4 per cent, and Melbourne’s by 5 per cent.Melbourne’s house prices to rise by slightly moreThe rate rise in November, if it goes ahead, would be the last before rates are cut in late 2024, Aird said.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the bank was also expecting national house prices to rise by 5 per cent next year, with Sydney’s prices up 5 per cent, and Melbourne’s 5.5 per cent. Oster said people under financial stress because of rising interest rates, were getting a second job, or were cutting back on their expenditure in other areas of their lives.He believed rates would be cut next year. NAB had originally forecast cuts to start in August, but Oster said this may not happen until later in the year.

Sydney’s house prices would jump by 4 per cent, while Melbourne’s would be up by a more conservative 3 per cent.“What’s really important to note about the inflation path, some of it is due to excess demand, and that includes the housing market,” Timbrell said.

Meanwhile, Westpac is forecasting a national house price rise of 4 per cent in 2024; a 6 per cent lift in Sydney and a more subdued 3 per cent in Melbourne.Westpac’s senior economist Matthew Hassan said he expected November would mark the final rate rise, though this would be contingent on inflation returning to the RBA’s goal of sub-3 per cent.

