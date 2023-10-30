What Ricciardo stunner means for comeback plan; rival’s colossal blunder: Talking pts

‘Couldn’t fail to be impressed’: Dan’s statement drive on Pérez’s day of home heartbreak: Mexico talking pointsOctober 30th, 2023 12:04 pm

Of course you might argue that numbers like these are historically meaningless with so many races in modern F1. Fourth on the grid is the highest the team has started all year. Seventh is the team’s best finish since last April. His six points improved the team’s score by 60 per cent, moving it from last up to eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo and Haas —The AlphaTauri car has been upgraded in recent rounds, but it’s not a frontrunning machine.

The parallel with teammate Yuki Tsunoda is hard to draw given the sister car started from the back with engine and gearbox penalties, but the Japanese driver’s impetuous attempted pass on Oscar Piastri created a stark contrast with Ricciardo’s clean and calm approach to clinging to as high a finish as possible — exactly what’s needed when driving a car far above its station and precisely the traits the team is so excited to have in one of its cockpits after years running less experienced... headtopics.com

It was a colossal misjudgment, with a potential statement drive gone begging at a crucial moment in his career. He isn’t the first driver to wilt under the pressure of delivering at home, but its combination with the need for a big result to end his interminable form slump created a toxic cocktail of epic disappointment.

Pérez might’ve had his eyes on victory, but the team is still playing for the championship one-two — an achievement rumours have constantly pegged to his future, though Red Bull Racing denies this is the case. headtopics.com

