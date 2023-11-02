What raising an orphaned owl taught me about our broken bond with nature

So, I put Alfie in protective custody in our screened chicken coop. When she moulted, her first adult feathers came in perfectly – but by then winter was in the air, making easy food such as large insects suddenly scarcer, and she had never learned to hunt. I would not risk letting her loose and having her starve.The next spring I started flight and hunting training, letting her catch a fake mouse on a string.
So I feared for her safety. But if Alfie was to have a chance at the life she was born to live, we both had to face the risks of her freedom. When summer was again at its fullest, I left the door open. Alfie vanished without a trace.A week later, Patricia texted me at 11pm: “Guess who’s back.” After that, Alfie decided to centre her territory around our back yard. Before long, we started seeing another owl. Alfie had a plus-one, a suitor.
Our calendar went blank. We had nothing better to do than sit in our backyard and watch owls. Meanwhile, the headlines Carl Safina and Alfie: after being hand-reared, Alfie had no fear of her human companions, allowing them to experience owl life up close
Male suitors impress by “courtship feeding”. He’d take a few minutes to catch something, usually a moth, while she waited on a branch by the nest box I’d placed on the outside wall of my writing studio.
After some time living outside, Alfie acquired a romantic interest – and produced her first clutch of eggs Mass extinctions, climate breakdown, toxins and pollution; these are now sometimes referred to collectively as “the multi-crisis”. After summers of blanketing smoke from thousands of devastating wildfires on various continents, have we done anything to change our tune?
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕