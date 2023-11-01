What it’s like to do the Seven Peaks Walk on Lord Howe Island

I needn’t have worried. As we approach the UNESCO-listed isle, its turquoise lagoon and lush mountains are bathed in calm sunlight. The first local we encounter is the airport’s sniffer dog, checking we haven’t brought anything that could threaten the island’s hard-won, pristine biodiversity.Lord Howe Island bills itself as “another world” but it’s really like stepping back to another time.
Only 400 visitors per night are allowed to join the 445 residents of the island. During one of our daily hikes, we meet one of these islanders, Gilly, a 77-year-old descendant of one of the first families to settle here in the mid-1800s. In 1980, he was among the group of local men who rescued a clutch of near-extinct woodhens – a flightless bird that lives only on Lord Howe Island.
After observing our cohort pace itself out into several subgroups – some unaccompanied by our single guide – and learning that a highly experienced hiker fractured her wrist during a fall, I decide against attempting the highest peak, Mt Gower. That grade-5 trek requires a specialist guide, an additional fee and a fair dollop of courage.A market garden provides fresh produce for Pinetrees’ menus.
Pinetrees general manager Denis Corcoran delights in showing guests examples of how the lodge, the largest business on the island, is reducing the 1125 tonnes of emissions it measured as its baseline in 2018.
Other solutions are decidedly unglamorous, but Corcoran is nevertheless enthusiastic when describing a big-ticket item, a new wastewater system that processes 14,000 litres of sludge every day. “It’s like a mushroom soup that gets turned into a beautiful French consommé,” he says. “It’s reticulated back into the gardens as a clear liquid.”Food used to make up 50 per cent of Pinetrees’ carbon footprint, beef shipped in from the mainland being the biggest contributor.
