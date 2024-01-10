HEAD TOPICS

What is the Universe Made Of?

Scientists have measured the properties of dark energy in more detail than ever before, revealing it may be a hypothetical vacuum energy or something stranger and more complicated that changes over time.

What is the universe made of? This question has driven astronomers for hundreds of years. For the past quarter of a century, scientists have believed “normal” stuff like atoms and molecules that make up you, me, Earth, and nearly everything we can see only accounts for 5% of the universe. Another 25% is “dark matter”, an unknown substance we can’t see but which we can detect through how it affects normal matter via gravity. The remaining 70% of the cosmos is made of “dark energy”.

Discovered in 1998, this is an unknown form of energy believed to be making the universe expand at an ever-increasing rate. In a new study soon to be published in the Astronomical Journal, we have measured the properties of dark energy in more detail than ever before. Our results show it may be a hypothetical vacuum energy first proposed by Einstein – or it may be something stranger and more complicated that changes over time

