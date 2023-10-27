What happens to us doesn’t happen to white models. So I’m boycotting fashion week

I was backstage at Australian Fashion Week in 2019 when a fellow black model apprehensively approached me and pleaded with me to braid her hair.

Across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane fashion weeks, I’ve had countless interactions with other black models where we cry to and confide in one another about In the immediate aftermath of Black Lives Matter, many models were busier than we’d ever been before. The fashion industry expected us to share our pain and trauma because it was trending, not because there was a genuine appetite for understanding and change. Soon after, though, it was business as usual and the work dried up.

Then there are the microaggressions and unconscious bias. The throwaway comments or insults disguised as jokes about our skin or the shapes of our bodies. After facing backlash, the brand switched out my face for a fairer-skinned model and moved me to a different letter of the alphabet, but they never responded to my request for a meeting to discuss ways to ensure something like this didn’t happen again. headtopics.com

The reality is that many designers draw inspiration from the creative contributions of black and other diverse cultures. But outside their fashion week catwalks, there is little diversity to be found within the offices, staff, look books or campaigns. There needs to be genuine efforts from the outside and in to improve this.

