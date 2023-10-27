Last modified on Fri 27 Oct 2023 20.08 CESTFor seven months, until the city was liberated by Ukrainian armed forces, more than 200 civilians, including 30 women, were detained and subjected to degrading treatment. At least 150 men were tortured, one woman allegedly raped, and seven civilians were killed.

“When the Russians left, we seized dozens of files and weapons from the facility,” said Maksym Blokhin, 41, a war crimes military prosecutor in Kharkiv. “Throughout our investigation, we have seen how the invaders inflicted unspeakable suffering on detainees, using electrical cables, rubber objects, hammers, and guns.”Photograph: APhe joined a military boarding school as a teenager “because the army sounded prestigious”.

But as Russia’s invasion faltered, forcing the Kremlin to announce a large-scale mobilisation, he was ordered to join the fighting. “I told my commanders that I do not want to shoot people; they knew what my stance was even if they bullied me for it. headtopics.com

“No Americans are getting killed in Ukraine,” he said. “We’re rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that. I think it’s wonderful that they’re defending themselves.”The Russian commissioner for children’s rights and accused war criminal Maria Lvova-Belova as featured in Ukraine’s Stolen Children.

In the film, Tulaganova gets to the heart of a horrifying story – speaking to some of the young people who were taken by the Russians, sometimes to what were supposed to be holiday camps. She also meets their family members and carers, and those working for the charity that has been trying to bring them home. headtopics.com

When the allegations of mistreatment and Russian “re-education” at the camp are put to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, she laughs, claiming they are now “checking the facts”.A high voltage substation switchyard partially destroyed after the Ukrenergo power station in central Ukraine was hit by a Russian missile strike in October 2022.

