‘What do I do?’: Shock at CEO’s ‘sad’ question

A Zoom exchange between a Gen Zer and a Baby Boomer CEO is going viral because of one “shocking” question.Gabrielle Judge, who describes herself as the anti-work girl boss, has dropped a TikTok of a Zoom conversation she was having about the four-day work week with a Baby Boomer CEO.

The CEO claimed she didn’t understand what she was meant to do on day 5 if she got all her work done in four days. Picture: TikTok/gabrielle_judge So, while Millennials started the conversation around work/life balance, such being able to take time off to go the dentist during the work day, Gen Zers are unapologetically seeking to focus on their personal lives more than their work lives.

After the conversation, Ms Judge said it was proof that the generations will never look at work the same way, saying the differences in mindset around work between Boomers and Gen Z were “astonishing”. headtopics.com

Ms Judge has amassed millions of likes and thousands of followers on TikTok by sharing her beliefs about modern work. She said that there’s been plenty of people claiming that a shorter work week could hinder people’s progression, but she claimed that was based on the assumption that the majority of Gen Z want to level up in their jobs.

Ms Judge explained their disinterest stemmed from the habit of “fake” promotions where a young worker gets a new fancy title but no extra benefits or a salary increase. Ms Judge said that the company explained to her friend that they didn’t have the budget right now, but the new role would allow him to get experience and when salary rises were available again he’d be in an excellent position to get one.Judge has slammed ‘quiet hiring’. Picture: Instagram/gabrielle_judge headtopics.com

AustralianSuper, HESTA, Aware Super, UniSuper, Insignia, AMP CEOs pledge to outperform CPI as rates soarThey say they can still meet their ambitious objectives of beating inflation by 3-4 per cent and that they may even make money as previously expensive asset classes cheapen. Read more ⮕

Trent Cotchin’s sad admission on Damien Hardwick’s marriage breakdown with Danielle7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘Shot’ superstar exposes Poms’ ‘sad’ new reality as great calls to clean houseCricket: England's disastrous World Cup campaign has continued after suffering a 100-run loss at the of India. Read more ⮕

Bob Carr confirms wife’s shock aneurysmFormer NSW premier Bob Carr has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his wife, Helena Carr, after a shock medical episode abroad. Read more ⮕

Electric oil burners sold by dusk recalled over fire and fatal shock risk7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘Revolting’ images shock football as great left bloodied, match scrapped after fan bus attackFootball: Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool and celebrated by paying tribute to Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Read more ⮕