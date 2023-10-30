‘What do I do?’: Shock at CEO’s ‘sad’ question

A Zoom exchange between a Gen Zer and a Baby Boomer CEO is going viral because of one “shocking” question.Gabrielle Judge, who describes herself as the anti-work girl boss, has dropped a TikTok of a Zoom conversation she was having about the four-day work week with a Baby Boomer CEO.
The CEO claimed she didn’t understand what she was meant to do on day 5 if she got all her work done in four days. Picture: TikTok/gabrielle_judge So, while Millennials started the conversation around work/life balance, such being able to take time off to go the dentist during the work day, Gen Zers are unapologetically seeking to focus on their personal lives more than their work lives.
After the conversation, Ms Judge said it was proof that the generations will never look at work the same way, saying the differences in mindset around work between Boomers and Gen Z were "astonishing".
Ms Judge has amassed millions of likes and thousands of followers on TikTok by sharing her beliefs about modern work. She said that there’s been plenty of people claiming that a shorter work week could hinder people’s progression, but she claimed that was based on the assumption that the majority of Gen Z want to level up in their jobs.
Ms Judge explained their disinterest stemmed from the habit of "fake" promotions where a young worker gets a new fancy title but no extra benefits or a salary increase. Ms Judge said that the company explained to her friend that they didn't have the budget right now, but the new role would allow him to get experience and when salary rises were available again he'd be in an excellent position to get one.Judge has slammed 'quiet hiring'. Picture: Instagram/gabrielle_judge