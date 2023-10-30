What can our tongues really tell us about our health?

Whenever we were unwell as kids, it wasn’t uncommon to see a Chinese medicine practitioner along with our regular GP. Each visit always began – in stark contrast to the GP appointments – with the same three requests: let me feel your pulse, tell me how you’ve been sleeping and stick out your tongue.

“Now, we use many more tests from the laboratory … we are going more for evidence rather than an opinion,” says Dr Steven Kaye, the deputy chair of the RACGP Expert Committee on eHealth and Practice Management. “The use of the tongue in Western medicine is not as great as it was, and I don’t think it was great even then.”Still, the body – including the skin, eyes and tongue – can indicate various health states.

On the tongue, a thick white coating might suggest a fungal infection like oral thrush; a very red tongue, smooth tongue could indicate vitamin deficiencies; while sores or lumps could be a sign of something more serious, like oral cancer, Lim explains. headtopics.com

The tongue is revealing of our health because it has a rich blood supply and is full of nerve endings. As the first organ in the digestive tract, the tongue may also reflect the health of the stomach and intestines, he adds. “A healthy digestive system often translates to a healthy-looking tongue, while issues like indigestion, malabsorption or inflammation might manifest changes in the tongue’s coating, colour or texture.

Lead author and adjunct Associate Professor Ali Abdulelah Al-Naj says the research, in tandem with progress in medical diagnostics, offers "substantial promise". The "cool part" is that they're using advanced computer processes, like artificial intelligence, to make this happen, Lim says. "This tech can be a big help because it depends less on people, which means fewer mistakes."