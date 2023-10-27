In the early hours of October 5, FIFA announced – out of the blue and a year before the deadline – that the 2030 men’s World Cup would be jointly hosted by six countries across three continents.
Minutes after that, the Asian Football Confederation president, Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain, said Saudi Arabia had Asia’s united backing. The extravaganza involved then FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who gloated that football would “go to new lands” after announcing Russia and Qatar as the 2018 and 2022 hosts respectively.
Australia received only a single vote for their 2022 bid, which cost $46 million in taxpayer money, and was eliminated in the first round of voting. Books have been written about that particular bid process, and Mersiades herself has written one on Australia’s conduct throughout that time. headtopics.com
But while gifts of cash in brown paper bags may be a thing of the past, cash in general is not – and Saudi Arabia has poured billions of dollars into its dizzying futuristic alternate reality. The Saudis call it “Vision 2030 – a thriving economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed”. Quite a few others call it “sportswashing”.
He followed it with a sentence in English more befitting a long-time Liverpool midfielder who grew up in Sunderland: “Great win, looking forward to meeting up with the lads now”. But Australia’s brand of soft power does not extend to supporting all of Infantino’s ever-expanding mind map of pet projects. And the petro-plutocrats have scratched the new regime’s back diligently. This is their reward. It may sound a bit like jumping to conclusions. There are, unfortunately, few other feasible conclusions to be drawn. headtopics.com