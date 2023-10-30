What a monumental waste of a year. The maddening reality of the Eddie Jones debacle

Cutting good coaches loose. Cutting senior players loose. Naming a new captain every second week. Throwing inexperienced players to the wolves at the Rugby World Cup. Doing a job interview with Japan just before that World Cup. Changing tactics, bagging media and criticising players’ role model status.Now, after a chaotic 9½ month tenure, Jones has resigned, and we may need to up the asking price from a penny to a grand or three.
In the midst of a huge injury crisis, the Wallabies beat the recently crowned world champion Boks in Adelaide, went within a skinny Frenchman of beating the World Cup runners-up in Melbourne, beat Scotland and Wales, and went very close to beating Ireland and France on the Spring Tour as well.
How much of this signing was a "captain's call" by McLennan will be scrutinised in coming weeks, as wider accountability for the Jones debacle is sought. The board signed off on the change. But it is also right to point out that early on, many fans, pundits and ex-players accepted and even embraced the second-coming of Jones - even at the uncomfortable price of sacking a good man.
The old brigade of Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley, Jed Holloway and Tom Wright had maxed out their potential and were not good enough, Jones later explained. Jones has since sold the story that his decisions were necessary, and others will benefit from the criticisms he is copping now.
The simple reality is the Wallabies rebuild simply didn't need to happen a month before the 2023 Rugby World Cup. After it, sure. Go for your life.The Wallabies had the core of a competitive team under Dave Rennie, and a handful of elite stars. But Jones couldn't do the simple thing and take the Rennie team forward. Would they have won the tournament? No. Would they have gone out in the pool stages? Also, no.