WeWork to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as next week

The co-working company plans to seek Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Talks are ongoing and plans could change, the people added.Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to repay its debts. It also opens up a basket of legal tools that can aid in a turnaround, like abandoning pricey leases.earlier reported on the timing of the filing.

WeWork skipped interest payments on some bonds at the beginning of the month and on Tuesday disclosed a seven-day forbearance agreement with noteholders after an earlier grace period expired. It also said it would not make a $US6.4 million ($10 million) payment due Wednesday on a separate bond.

WeWork’s potential bankruptcy caps a rapid downfall for the firm, which in March struck a deal to slash $US1.5 billion of debt in an out-of-court restructuring. As of June 30, the company had $US2.9 billion of long-term borrowings, along with more than $US13 billion of long-term lease obligations.

WeWork shares plunged more than 50 per cent on Wednesday morning to trade as low as $US1.05. The stock has lost 98 per cent of its value this year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.