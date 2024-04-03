Wests Tigers Unveil Ambition to Become a Top-Four Club in NRL

Wests Tigers have unveiled their ambition to become a top-four club in the NRL and overtake Penrith as the greatest junior nursery in the world. The Tigers on Wednesday released their bold strategic plan, a road map for the next two years, which includes a greater focus on the south-western corridor, including the opening of a new office in the region.

However, there is not yet a definitive policy on where games will be staged beyond this season, while “no ceiling” were the only words used to sum up the on-field ambitions. The club finished with the wooden spoon in the past two seasons and hasn’t played finals since 2011, but chief executive Shane Richardson is bullish about the future. “We think we are a top-four club in the game and everything is benchmarked towards that,” Richardson said. “Obviously, at the moment, we are not, we are at the bottom, as we are on a whole range of things commercially as well. We want to be a bigger club than that

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NRL live updates: Canberra Raiders take on Wests Tigers to start Benji Marshall's coaching careerBenji Marshall starts his coaching career as he takes his Wests Tigers to Canberra to meet the Raiders. Later, the North Queensland Cowboys takes on Newcastle Knights in Townsville and the Storm host the Warriors. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NRL round 4 LIVE: Parramatta host Wests Tigers in Easter Monday clashThe NRL could have a new team at the top of the ladder tonight, but will it be Benji Marshall or Brad Arthur taking home the Easter chocolates from CommBank Stadium?

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

NRL round 4 LIVE: Parramatta host Wests Tigers in Easter Monday clashThe NRL could have a new team at the top of the ladder tonight, but will it be Benji Marshall or Brad Arthur taking home the Easter chocolates from CommBank Stadium?

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Luke Brooks warns fans to go easy on Wests Tigers' latest teen star Lachlan GalvinFormer Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks does not want teenage star Lachlan Galvin to feel the same pressure he once felt as Galvin starts his NRL career at just 18 years old.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

The two reasons Wests Tigers fans should be thanking Luke BrooksThe Sea Eagles recruit has enjoyed watching halves successor Lachie Galvin at the Tigers – and inadvertently helped his former club beat the Eels.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

The two reasons Wests Tigers fans should be thanking Luke BrooksThe Sea Eagles recruit has enjoyed watching halves successor Lachie Galvin at the Tigers – and inadvertently helped his former club beat the Eels.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »