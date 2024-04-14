Western Bulldogs coach signals club regeneration with selection calls

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beverdge made a “statement” on the weekend to signal the club is in a “regeneration” phase, according to dual All-Australian Leigh Montagna.

Montagna believes Beveridge made his clearest "statement" yet that the Dogs are embracing a changing of the guard. Montagna said the Dogs face a new "problem" and "different challenge" now that the players know the club is prioritising its next crop that'll lead it into the future over its stalwarts.

“They’ve got a good core group of players, it might not take that long, but it’s not going to be this year and it’s not going to be the group that have taken them to where they’ve gotten to in previous years. “It’s one or the other – it’s either the coach or the list . I think the’ve made a decision and are regenerating. They know they need more leg speed and players who can cover the ground,” the Saints legend added.

