Western Bulldogs Appeal $5.9 Million Damages Payout for Historic Sex Abuse Case

The Western Bulldogs have no insurance to cover the record $5.9 million damages payout awarded by the courts for historic sex abuse by a club volunteer in the 1980s. The club will appeal liability and damages. Three sources confirmed that the club did not have insurance coverage for the damages awarded by the court.

