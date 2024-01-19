West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph shines with five-wicket haul against Australia

Hometown hero Travis Head was named player of the match for his entertaining 119 on day two, but West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph stole the show with his maiden five-wicket haul and batting cameos at No. 11. The second Test between Australia and West Indies gets underway at the Gabba on Thursday, with the first ball scheduled for 3pm AEDT. Watch Australia v West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live with no ad breaks during play.

It was a near-perfect bowling performance from the Australians this week — with one obvious exception. Pat Cummins' men have time and time again struggled to wrap up the innings as lengthy tenth-wicket partnerships continue to frustrate Australia's bowlers. On day one of the Adelaide Test, West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph and veteran bowler Kemar Roach put together 55 for the tenth wicket, the team's only fifty-run partnership of the matc





Australia vs West Indies: First Test begins with Australia's new-look XIAustralia's new-look XI will face the West Indies in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first. Steve Smith will have to wait for his chance to open the batting. This is the first time since 1980 that Australia has chosen to bowl first in Adelaide. Follow the live blog for updates.

Steve Smith dismissed by Windies debutant in first Test against West IndiesNew Australian opener Steve Smith fails in his first attempt at the top of the order, getting dismissed for just 12 by West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph. Joseph's dream debut continues as he also dismisses Marnus Labuschagne.

Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

Pat Cummins personally calls Cameron Bancroft after Test squad snubAustralian skipper Pat Cummins personally called Cameron Bancroft after he was left out of the Test squad to face West Indies. Bancroft, statistically the best batter in the Sheffield Shield, was disappointed by the decision and many believe it is a snub to the Shield competition. Cummins wanted to assure Bancroft that the decision had nothing to do with him.

