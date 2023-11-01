West Ham v Arsenal, Bournemouth v Liverpool and more: Carabao Cup clockwatch

Teams such as Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leicester City and Burton Albion have all reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in recent years – sometimes all you need is a good performance, a bit of luck and a kindly draw to make it to Wembley. Some of these sides tonight haven’t won a major trophy in decades. Teams like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have good enough squad to still field an international second string.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.