West Coast Tasmanian sawmiller has the last legal stockpile of 'highly prized', endangered King Billy pine

Requests from woodworkers, boat makers and DIY enthusiasts from all over the world regularly flow into the email inbox of a 90-year-old sawmill business on Tasmania's west coast.

But good luck getting past its custodian, third-generation sawmiller Ian Bradshaw, who takes his responsibility as the last-known supplier of King Billy pine sawlogs very seriously. "Most Tasmanian timbers in effect are very low volumes and in quite high demand … supplying those specific products to markets that actually warrant the use of them is quite a challenge."They're small, highly prized woods that are used for furniture and instrument making and all sorts of crafts … they're essentially our most valuable timber commodity.

According to Bradshaw family legend, Cliff earned a reputation as a resourceful bushman, harvesting Huon and King Billy from the King Valley and its surrounding mountains, where the products were prized as building and pipeline infrastructure materials thanks to their anti-rot qualities.By the 1960s, a major fire had swept through the Raglan Ranges and Frenchman's Cap, killing — but not burning down — hundreds of King Billy trees. headtopics.com

Aside from logs intermittently fished out of hydro lakes and forestry roads, as well as private stocks of legally harvested wood (prior to the 1980s) made available for sale from time to time, the Bradshaw family's stockpile is now the main supply of the wood for buyers all over the world."You tend to ask people what they intend to use things for," he admitted.

Cue Tony Newport, a musician, born and bred on the West Coast. He's the proud owner of an autoharp, a type of musical instrument popular in American folk music, made entirely of Tasmanian timber donated by the Bradshaw sawmill."It's made out of fiddleback blackwood, quarter sawn King Billy and it has Huon pine bars and buttons," Newport said, holding the glowing wooden instrument. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

abcnews »

West Coast AFLW coach Michael Prior quits two weeks after ‘unacceptable’ fixture controversy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

West Coast Eagles part company with AFLW coach Michael Prior after second win of seasonWest Coast's AFLW coach Michael Prior brings his sometimes-controversial tenure to an end after the Eagles post their second win of a disappointing season. Read more ⮕

Tasmanian ramping inquiry hears 'harrowing' stories of ambulance patients forced to wait for treatmentA parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping in Tasmania receives 'devastating' submissions, including stories of patients dying in corridors while separated from loved ones. Read more ⮕

Lifetime ban for greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock sparks debate over Tasmanian animal welfare standardsFor years, Tasmania's top-ranked greyhound trainer was on the RSPCA's radar, but inspectors could find no wrongdoing despite monthly visits to his facility. In the end, what brought him down was not how he treated his dogs, because he did so inside the law. Read more ⮕

Tasmanian man who attempted to strangle former partner and told her 'you deserve this' avoids prisonA Tasmanian man avoids jail time after pleading guilty to non-fatal strangling and assaulting his former partner, in one of the state's first cases since new laws were brought in. Read more ⮕

Watch Supercars, Gold Coast 500 schedule, start times, Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen championship calculations7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕