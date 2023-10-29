Wendy Harmer's Memoir Reveals Decades of Male Misbehavior in the Media Industry

And yet, on the eve of releasing her memoir, Harmer recounts being subjected to the sort of male behaviour which would cancel a career today. And not just during her early work years. Even as the best paid and most powerful woman on Australian radio, she was still “putting up with it”.

“I did get caught up in the whole fame thing for a while. You can turn into an arrogant pain in the arse... You’ve got to be quite vigilant about your own behaviour,” she says, adding that when her career highs ended, usually amid a blaze of headlines, “I soon discovered how quickly you return to the back of the bus … in about two weeks!”that men held the levers during all the most pivotal moments in her career, both good and bad.

“I was a kid, I soon developed a more assertive attitude ... Many men I have worked with have said I’m a bit scary, they’re usually the ones who got second billing,” Harmer tells the. “Certainly, I would not like my daughter to have gone through some of the things I went through in the workplace. headtopics.com

Harmer writes she saw Dunn’s “penis more times than I care to remember” and recalls her increasingly fraught on-air banter with him being “like the fabled Kilkenny cats”. “We were a bit naive I guess,” Harmer says about why women tolerated such antics from male peers. “We put up with a lot of shit, really.”: “Wendy gave me a Voodoo doll of herself, along with a bag of pins, as a farewell gift.”, a warning used by hunters to keep silent lest they startle their feathered prey.] newsroom the whole place fell silent. That was really challenging,” Harmer adds.

