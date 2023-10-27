Wemby mania: The NBA ‘extraterrestrial’ with arms almost as wide as a Sydney train

He is the most anticipated player drafted into the NBA since LeBron James and from fingertip to fingertip he measures 2.44m. If he were to stand in the centre of a Sydney train carriage he could almost touch both sides.

After averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game – largely thanks to his unbelievable dimensions and athletic ability – during the pre-season, Wembanyama had 15 points and five rebounds in San Antonio’s season opener.

His limbs are so long and gangly that they should be a hindrance, but the 7-foot-4 Frenchman glides around the court almost lazily, like it’s the easiest thing in the world. “I’ve never seen, no one has ever seen, anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor,” James said. headtopics.com

In Thursday’s game, he swatted away a shot from Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving like he was flicking away a fly. It’s not just his wingspan that is impressive. He’s the equal-tallest player in the NBA, alongside Boban Marjanovic from the Houston Rockets. The standard ceiling height in Australia is 2.4 metres, which means he would almost be bumping his head if he were to make a trip down under.Earlier this year, he was invited to throw the first pitch at the Yankees-Mariners game. In the palm of his massive hands the baseball looked like an egg he could easily crush.

Read more:

smh »

Wemby mania: The NBA ‘extraterrestrial’ with arms almost as wide as a Sydney trainVictor Wembanyama is the most exciting prospect the NBA has seen in 20 years, and he’s got an 2.44m wingspan which gives him incredible athletic ability. Read more ⮕

Change Zion needed to make; contender’s awkward $220m call: Biggest NBA storylinesNBA: The Philadelphia 76ers will not have all hands on deck for their preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. Read more ⮕

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut: a night of dizzying hype and limitless promiseTwenty years after watching LeBron James make his NBA debut from press row, our correspondent returns to watch the most hyped teenage prospect in a generation Read more ⮕

Star’s record debut amid savage ‘f*** you’ chant; rook’s grim ‘welcome to NBA moment’NBA: The League's new flopping penalty has had an immediate impact, with Knicks copping the wrong end of it against the Celtics. Read more ⮕

‘What the hell’: NBA Alien pure terrorThe NBA season is back and basketball fans were treated to a monstrous day of action on Thursday with 12 games on the docket. Read more ⮕

NBA star’s sex with man was ‘consensual’Former NBA centre Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations stemming from a July 2021 incident at his Georgia residence with a man named Stephen Harper, according to a civil lawsuit obtained by The Post. Read more ⮕